Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34.88 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Quant has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $34.88 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $122.90 or 0.00720071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.
About Quant
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
