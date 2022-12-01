Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.