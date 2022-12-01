Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 850 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

