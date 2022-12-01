Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $1,698,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $441.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

