Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 429,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 206,313 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 86.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

