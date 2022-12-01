Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $235.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $241.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.