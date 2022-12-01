Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 424 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

