QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00011810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $3,746.67 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.55 or 0.06532361 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00506284 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.61 or 0.30794835 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.00958787 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,031.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.