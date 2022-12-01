Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for McKesson Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $24.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.65 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $381.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.50. McKesson has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $302,630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $144,978,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $109,168,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

