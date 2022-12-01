PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up to $67.18

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.18, but opened at $73.99. PVH shares last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 10,327 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

