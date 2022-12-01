PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.25-$8.25 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PVH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.