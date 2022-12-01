Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 88800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 57.86 and a quick ratio of 51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$25.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18.
Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.