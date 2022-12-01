Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,548,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $853,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPTS opened at $28.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

