Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 54.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 42.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 13,826.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 245.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

