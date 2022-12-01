Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $189.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

