ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading 12.2% Higher

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.93. 260,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 254,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 5.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

