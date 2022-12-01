ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.90

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 776156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ProFrac during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ProFrac during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

