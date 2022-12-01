PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Up 5.6%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.32. Approximately 5,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 6.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24.
Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Articles
