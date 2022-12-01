PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Up 5.6%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.32. Approximately 5,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032,091 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 545,116 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,268 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

