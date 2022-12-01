Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,100 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Primerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $159.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

