Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

SQFTW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,170. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

