Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 994 Shares

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Presidio Property Trust stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,170. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

About Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SQFTW Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

