Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,038,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 7,786,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poste Italiane in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of PITAF remained flat at $8.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

