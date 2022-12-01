Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Popular comprises approximately 4.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $30,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

