Polymesh (POLYX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.01 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $87.77 million and $3.01 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.54 or 0.06363282 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00502124 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.59 or 0.30541533 BTC.

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16780508 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,790,199.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

