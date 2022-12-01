Pollen Street (LON:HONY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Pollen Street PLC (LON:HONY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 668 ($7.99). Approximately 31,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($7.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($12.80) target price on shares of Pollen Street in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Pollen Street Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £428.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 742.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 841.78.

Pollen Street Dividend Announcement

Pollen Street Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Pollen Street’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

