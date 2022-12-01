PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Down 1.2%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 1,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 12,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

