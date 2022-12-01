PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.29

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.29 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 910102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

