Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLTK. BTIG Research cut Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners cut Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. Playtika has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

