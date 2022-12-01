Piper Sandler Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $33.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

