Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.