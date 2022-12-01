Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 822.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 678,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $99.79 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

