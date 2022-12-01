Phil Higgins Buys 80,000 Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) insider Phil Higgins acquired 80,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £76,800 ($91,877.02).

Shearwater Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LON:SWG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.18). 69,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,447. Shearwater Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.15. The firm has a market cap of £23.58 million and a PE ratio of 4,775.00.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

Shearwater Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.