Phil Higgins Buys 80,000 Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) insider Phil Higgins acquired 80,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £76,800 ($91,877.02).
Shearwater Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of LON:SWG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.18). 69,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,447. Shearwater Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.15. The firm has a market cap of £23.58 million and a PE ratio of 4,775.00.
