PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,413. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 68.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the period.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.