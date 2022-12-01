Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.15

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.15 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 84.05 ($1.01), with a volume of 23125743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.45 ($1.12).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.39) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £424.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.60.

In other Petrofac news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,676 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £5,003.32 ($5,985.55).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

