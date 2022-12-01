Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,504,092 shares trading hands.
Petrel Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.99.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
