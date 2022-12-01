Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 2087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

