Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 2087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
Featured Articles
