Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Persistence has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $82.22 million and approximately $289,485.77 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.37 or 0.06550637 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00504921 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.17 or 0.30711673 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 156,827,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,327,635 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars.
