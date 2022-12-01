Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Perception Capital Corp. II by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 865,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708,936 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,603,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,496,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCCT remained flat at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.