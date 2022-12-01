Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Update

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Peraso Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRSO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Peraso has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peraso will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peraso Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peraso stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Peraso worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

