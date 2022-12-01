Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 546 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 635.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 118,076 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6,044.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,767,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $79.06 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

