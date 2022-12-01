Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 538 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 216.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,040 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $3,409,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.24.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

