Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 163,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 94,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 88,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

