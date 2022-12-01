Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $3,551,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 119.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BSEP stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

