Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

COMT stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

