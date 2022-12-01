Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $614,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

DFUS opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

