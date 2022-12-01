Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $71.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

