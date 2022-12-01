Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $224.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

