Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,526 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of XSLV opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

