Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 268200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
