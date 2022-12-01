PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Plans Dividend of $0.34

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

PC Connection has raised its dividend by an average of 46.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $56.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock valued at $613,266. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 21.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 61.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 64.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.